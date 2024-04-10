Thieves steal $20K from Buddhist temple in Montgomery County
New video shows three men stealing from a Buddhist temple in Glenmont-Wheaton in Montgomery County.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
Hidden bargains include $250 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
YouTube announced on Tuesday that it's launching new Shopping features that allow creators to curate shoppable collections, better plan their shoppable videos, quickly monetize older videos and more. The launch of the new features come as TikTok Shop is seeking to take on YouTube Shopping and other competitors in the space. YouTube is launching "Shopping Collections" to allow creators to curate products from their favorite brands for users to browse through.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Losing everything from gummy worms to pens in the gap between the car seat and the console is frustrating. This No. 1 bestselling invention can help.
The "Wheel of Fortune" host has been leading the game show for more than 40 years.
Google Vids is not a replacement for AI-powered video generation tools like OpenAI's Sora. Instead, it uses stock footage and personal documents and media to spit out videos that office workers would be proud of.
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
On Tuesday at the Google Cloud Next customer conference in Las Vegas, Google introduced a new AI-fueled video creation tool called Google Vids. The tool will become part of Google Workspace productivity suite when it’s released.
Google doesn't have the best track record when it comes to image-generating AI. In February, the image generator built into Gemini, Google's AI-powered chatbot, was found to be randomly injecting gender and racial diversity into prompts about people, resulting in images of racially diverse Nazis, among other offensive inaccuracies. Google pulled the generator, vowing to improve it and eventually re-release it.
The 'Emily in Paris' and 'Grey's Anatomy' star hasn't done Botox or fillers, so how does she look so amazing? Read on.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA) disclosed a data breach in which hackers stole as many as 341,650 Social Security numbers. The data breach was disclosed on Friday on Maine’s government website, where the state posts data breach notifications. In its data breach notice sent by mail to affected victims, GMA said it was hit by an unspecified cyberattack in May 2023 and “promptly took steps to mitigate the incident.”
The little welder that could...save you big bucks.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states.
The directors of the docuseries talk about the bonus episode — with new interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons — and promise to continue providing "a home to those who want to share their stories."
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.