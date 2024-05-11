Thieves steal 2 cash registers during crash-and-grab burglary on Far South Side

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Saturday after an early-morning crash-and-grab burglary at a business on the city’s Far South Side.

According to Chicago police, it all unfolded just before 5 a.m. on Saturday in the 9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, in Burnside.

Officers say a group of individuals crashed a light-colored SUV into a business in the area before they entered and stole two cash registers and some property.

The group then fled the scene in the SUV and two other vehicles that were waiting nearby.

Chicago police say no arrests have been made and officers did not provide a description of the individuals involved.

An investigation into the burglary is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

