Thieves ransack parked cars at Irvine apartment complex

Surveillance video captured two suspects ransacking parked cars at an apartment complex in Irvine.

The incident happened on June 2 at the Metropolis Apartments located at 2100 Sullivan, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Video of the theft showed a man using a key card to open the doors of a Tesla before grabbing the valuables inside and escaping.

Police confirmed the man had stolen a key card from a nearby parked Tesla that belonged to the same family and was able to use that car to unlock the second car.

The two suspects were also seen stealing tools from a pickup truck that was parked in the garage.

The duo, a man and a woman, escaped with around $9,000 worth of valuables, authorities said. They fled the scene in a white SUV.

Police have released security video of the thieves in hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Irvine police at 949-724-7000 or email amena@cityofirvine.org.

Footage of the theft can be seen in the video player above.

