Thieves escape with thousands worth of high-end alcohol from Ventura County stores

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of high-end alcohol from Ventura County stores.

The suspects were identified as John Daniel Johnson, 37, and Dhati Mack Conley, 34. Both are Los Angeles residents, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 12, deputies responded to a theft at a Target store on the 2700 block of Teller Road in Thousand Oaks.

Security crews had spotted the suspects grabbing bottles of alcohol from store shelves before fleeing the store.

Deputies arrived at the scene spotted the suspects’ vehicle leaving the Target parking lot and pulled them over.

During the arrest, authorities searched their car and found around $5,000 worth of stolen high-end bottles of alcohol which had been taken from Target and Ralphs grocery stores.

Thousands of dollars worth of stolen high-end alcohol was discovered during a Thousand Oaks retail theft bust on June 12, 2024. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

Both suspects were arrested on felony charges related to organized retail theft.

“Due to their extensive criminal history, detectives sought a bail increase which was approved by a judge, setting Johnson’s and Conley’s bail at $200,000,” deputies said.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force involves detectives from various agencies focused on combatting organized retail theft, vehicle/vehicle parts theft and cargo theft.

“The task force aims to provide a safe environment for everyone while working hand in hand with retailers, law enforcement agencies and the public to identify, locate and arrest the criminals involved in these types of crimes,” officials said.

The thefts remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force at 805-383-8703.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

