Thieves drive car into Smyrna gun store, steal weapons & ammo

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are looking for thieves who drove a car through a gun shop and made off with weapons and ammo.

The security video of the burglary is from The Southern Bunker, where the crime happened Saturday morning.

Christopher and Kelsey Alford run the gun shop.

“In the security footage, we could tell they had handfuls of items. So we knew if they got away, the cases would be demolished and we would be missing quite a few items,” Kelsey said.

“Shattered glass everywhere in the first 15 feet of our shop,” Christopher added. “Displays knocked over, too.”

It was a sight they didn’t expect to see.

“There was a car parked right in front with the engine running, trunk popped, and a crushed front end,” Christopher said. “They just left the vehicle.”

The car was apparently a Hyundai sedan.

Christopher said the men stole several guns and ammo from the shop, leaving his new business with a big challenge to overcome.

“They didn’t get everything and it could have been worse,” Christopher said. “But as a new business, it’s a big hurdle to jump through.”

The couple said they’ve put their heart and soul into opening this business 13 months ago. The damage is expected to be about $50,000.

“Seeing someone in the community wanting to do harm to the business is an impact emotionally, physically and monetarily,” Kelsey said.

The couple said they don’t recognize the suspects in the video.

The Southern Bunker plans to reopen for business soon. If you want to help with reopening expenses, click here.

The Southern Bunker is also hosting a 3P Bunker Bash at Sam Davis’ home at 1399 Sam Davis Road in Smyrna on Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said the event is to help people gain knowledge about personal safety.

Anyone with information on the crime at The Southern Bunker is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.

