Would-be thieves crash stolen sports car into York County car dealership, trying to steal second sports car

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking two suspects they say used a stolen sports car to break into a showroom to try to steal another sports car.

Northern York County Regional Police say the heist happened around 3:52 a.m. Monday at Thornton Automotive in Dover Township.

Two suspects smashed the window of a Chevrolet Camaro and used the car to run down the front doors of the showroom to gain access to a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

The Camaro became stuck, thwarting the theft of both vehicles.

The two suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information, or who knows who the suspects are, should call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

