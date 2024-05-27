Thieves break into cars in University City neighborhood

UNIVERSITY CITY – Home surveillance video captured thieves walking up people’s driveways in University City and breaking into at least one person’s car over the weekend. The video was taken around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The video was captured on Mona Dr., just southwest of Olive Blvd. and North and South Rd. It shows three people in a white sedan stopping, walking up multiple driveways, and trying to break-into cars.

At one point, two of the men climb-into a man’s Audi and rummage-through his belongings before their getaway car backs up, picks them up and drives off.

Cheryl Townson’s orange Hyundai was parked right next to her neighbor’s Audi. She’s lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. She said this is the first time she’s seen this happen.

“I was home last night and little did I know this was happening right in my driveway!” Townson said.

Townson said she is tired of hearing about car break-ins across the St. Louis area.

“Do they even think?” she asked of the thieves. “People have cameras on their cars. They don’t even care, or they don’t even think!”

Bennett Green just moved into the neighborhood and lives two doors down from Townson. Green said he left his gun and golf clubs inside of his car. Thankfully, the thieves didn’t notice.

“I actually left my windows down,” Green explained. “So, I’m just kind of speechless about the whole thing.”

Green said he will be adding cameras himself and also plans to lock his car and bring his possessions inside.

Townson said after looking at the video multiple times, she thinks the suspects are teenagers who need to learn their lesson. She says she’s tired of juveniles getting away with adult crimes.

“All they get is a slap on the wrist and let go. No, charge them as adults. Give them the same punishment that an adult would get. Then maybe some of this stuff would stop happening,” she said.

Townson said if the thieves are concerned about their own self-preservation, they might consider avoiding her street going forward.

“You better believe it’s going to be watched even more from this second on. So, try it again!” she warned.

FOX 2 contacted the University City Police Department Sunday for comment and to find out if they’d received reports of car break-ins overnight, but we did not hear back before this story was published.

