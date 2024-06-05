Thief who toppled Tri-County Restaurant Association gift certificate program pleads guilty

Julianne M. Carpinelli, right, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a theft charge tied to missing money from her former employer, the Tri-County Restaurant Association. With her is attorney Daniel Funk. She will be sentenced later by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt.

CANTON ‒ A former employee of the Tri-County Restaurant Association pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing money from the nonprofit organization and is scheduled to be sentenced July 10.

Julianne M. Carpinelli pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt. The charge is a fourth-degree felony. Under state law, the offense covers amounts of $7,500 to less than $150,000.

She was originally charged with aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, which applies to amounts between $150,000 and $750,000.

Carpinelli, 58, of Plain Township, who was the association's only employee at the time of the embezzlement, made no statements during the plea hearing other than answering the judge's procedural questions.

What happened to the Tri-County Restaurant Association money?

The theft, discovered in July, drained accounts that held money for the Jackson Township-based organization's popular gift certificate program used by 135 member restaurants in Stark, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties. In the original indictment, the theft was alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2023.

Customers and restaurants have been unable to redeem the gift certificates since mid-2023. Many restaurants posted signs telling customers they weren't being accepted after the certificates were being returned by banks because there were no funds in the association's account. Gift certificates started bouncing in May 2023.

The association's gift certificates could be used like cash by customers. Sold in amounts of $10, $20, $25 and $50, they encouraged people to visit local restaurants.

It is not known when gift certificate redemptions may resume. Restaurant association officials previously advised that businesses and individuals holding the certificates keep them for future use, once the group's accounts are replenished with insurance money.

Jimmy Moorehouse, a representative of the association, said it will be able to make an insurance claim after the criminal case ends.

"This is the first step in the process," he said.

Haupt told Carpinelli that her sentence will include a restitution order. Carpinelli faces six to 18 months in prison and a fine up to $5,000.

Moorhouse said the defendant's crimes were painful on a personal level to restaurant association members because she socialized with them at their events, which included an annual golf outing and a charity fundraiser.

“The thing that bothers us the most is ... somebody didn’t knock down the door and rifle the safe," Moorehouse said. "She ... stole ... while she sat among us, broke bread, had cocktails, had lunch, did all the functions.

“She was just happy-go-lucky-ing. All the time, she was stealing from us. That’s what hurts.”

The defendant's lawyer is Daniel Funk. Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Kassim Ahmed is prosecuting the case.

Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Kassim Ahmed speaks as Julianne M. Carpinelli, with defense attorney Daniel Funk, pleads guilty to an amended charge of theft before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt. Wednesday, June 05, 2024.

