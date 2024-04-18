Thief targets Greene County Airport; Investigators working to ID suspect

Investigators are working to find the thief who targeted the Greene County Airport earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Greene County Sheriff’s confirmed they received a report of theft from several planes at the airport. There was also damage to the planes consistent with someone forcing their way.

There was only one victim who owned all of the planes that were broken into, the spokesperson said.

GPS units were reportedly stolen, and the victim is still trying to determine what else is missing.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect was captured on surveillance.

