Thief shoots through adoption center’s door and steals 3 puppies, Georgia shelter says

A Georgia adoption center is asking for the public’s help to bring three puppies home.

Someone made off with the canines and hundreds of dollars in cash after shooting through the front door of the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center of Albany Humane Society, the shelter said.

The break-in happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, the center said in a Facebook post.

Security video shows the moment the masked intruder opened fire, shattering the glass door. He then creeps inside and walks into another room off-screen.

The stolen puppies were recently moved to the adoption center out of an abundance of caution after their foster guardian, who lives in Nashville, Georgia, said someone approached her at her home, the Albany Herald reported.

The dogs, one male and two female pitbull terrier mixes, are about 10 weeks old, AHS Development Director Sam Threadgill told the newspaper.

“We are so shocked and discouraged that someone would do this to a non-profit, especially because they put the lives of animals at risk,” the center said. “We can only imagine how traumatizing the shots fired were to our animals.”

Officials said a donation box was also taken from the office.

“Not only have we lost 3 puppies, but valuable donations that were meant to help animals in need,” officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Albany Police Department for an update March 21 and was awaiting a response.

The Albany Humane Society has asked the public to keep their eyes peeled as they continue to search for the stolen dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Humane Society at 229-888-7387 or Albany police at 229-431-2100.

Albany is about a 180-mile drive south from downtown Atlanta.

