Thief River Falls man sentenced to 81 months for selling methamphetamine

Mar. 6—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man was sentenced on Tuesday, March 5, for controlled substance crimes in Polk County.

David Robert Benson, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree controlled substance crime, a felony charge with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to third-degree driving while impaired by a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor.

Benson was stopped by East Grand Forks police in January 2023

for driving under the influence of drugs, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Criminal charges were filed in November.

Benson told law enforcement that Noah Tyrell Hawkins —

who was recently sentenced for a drug conspiracy charge

— gave him methamphetamine.

Benson said he gave Hawkins a ride to deliver approximately one poud of methamphetamine in International Falls, Minnesota, and, for the task, he was paid in cash and methamphetamine.

Benson was sentenced to 81 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He has credit for 119 days served.