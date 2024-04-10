Thief River Falls man accused of murder allegedly told police 'it was for the protection of everybody'

Apr. 9—PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — Eleven months after Steven Opdahl was

found dead outside of DigiKey in Thief River Falls,

an assistant special agent in charge from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testified about his first conversation with the man accused of Opdahl's murder.

In a contested omnibus hearing held at the Pennington County Justice Center on Tuesday afternoon, April 9, Ricky Wuori Jr. recalled Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera almost growling when the interview began shortly before 2 a.m. on May 10, 2023, less than four hours after the alleged crime.

This was one of multiple "strange" actions and statements Wuori testified about in the hearing held to determine whether this initial interview will be allowed as evidence in Benitez-Estremera's upcoming trial.

No determination was made during the hearing, though, because the defense requested additional time to decide whether to present its own testimony from a psychologist who evaluated Benitez-Estremera. The defense must decide by Friday, April 19, whether to introduce her testimony, or any related evidence, for contested omnibus purposes.

During the hearing, Wuori said Benitez-Estremera was upset when the automatic lights turned off in the room where the interview took place. He also testified that Benitez-Estremera made statements about having a dream where Donald Trump locked him in a bubble.

In relation to the alleged crime itself, Benitez-Estremera allegedly told police he wondered whether Opdahl's head was made of metal, due to the effect — or lack thereof — that being struck had on him. He also allegedly claimed Opdahl was contaminated and said of the alleged crime: "it was for the protection of everybody."

Steven Bergeson, one of Benitez-Estremera's public defenders, questioned whether Wuori advised Benitez-Estremera of his Miranda Rights and asked whether he'd like to waive them and speak during the interview. The transcript does not include that specific phrasing — instead, Wuori asked whether it was OK if he asked some questions.

Additionally, Bergeson pointed out some inconsistencies between Wuori's transcript statements and those of the interpreter — Benitez-Estremera primarily speaks Spanish — a Language Line employee who interpreted through the phone.

When Wuori asked, "Would you be OK answering them?" in regard to his questions, the interpreter reportedly interpreted that statement as, "We have some questions."

Bergeson also asked whether Benitez-Estremera seemed to understand what was happening and whether being under the influence of substances could've been controlling him, rendering him unable to act independently. Bergeson referenced the response his client gave when asked whether he understood his rights.

"Yes, I understand, but I need to clean myself completely," Benitez-Estremera allegedly said.

When asked whether Wuori went into the interview with any knowledge of Benitez-Estremera's background, mental health and IQ, Wuori said he did not.