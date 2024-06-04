Thief River Falls man accused of selling methamphetamine to informant

Jun. 3—PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man, accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant, made his first appearance in court Monday, June 3, where he was permitted to be released without monetary bail.

Spencer David Jones, 53, is charged with a third-degree controlled substance sale, which has a maximum 20-year sentence.

On Nov. 3, 2023, a confidential informant met with Jones in Thief River Falls to purchase 1.75 grams of methamphetamine for $120, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.748 grams.

Jones' next court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 24.