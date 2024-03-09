Thief escapes with thousands of dollars from San Bernardino County church

A thief remains at large after escaping with thousands of dollars from a San Bernardino County church.

The theft happened on Feb. 4 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Rialto at around 3:30 p.m., according to Rialto police.

A priest, who was carrying a bag containing thousands of dollars in cash, had walked to his car and placed the bag inside, presumably to be deposited at the bank.

That’s when a suspect somehow grabbed the bag from inside the car and fled the scene. According to a local who wished to remain anonymous, the amount of cash stolen was around $60,000.

Residents and churchgoers were dismayed to hear their beloved church was targeted in such a brazen theft.

“I’m sure they knew what they were coming for,” said Sonja Gilbreath, a parishioner.

St. Catherine of Siena Church in Rialto, California. (KTLA)

“I did hear that unfortunately they took the money and I just think that it’s devastating,” said Daisy Casas, a Rialto resident and parishioner. “It’s a sign of what’s going on in our country.”

“That’s crazy to me, especially at church,” said Yasmin Aquino, a local parent.

Although police have not confirmed the exact amount of cash that was stolen, they confirmed it was a large sum and believe this was an isolated incident.

Details are limited and no suspect description was provided as the investigation remains ongoing.

As the search for the suspect continues, parishioners and churchgoers sympathized with the priest, saying he was a good man who didn’t deserve this.

“To go that far, to steal from a church, and especially a small community like ours,” said Casas. “People work hard and they give from what little they have so it’s devastating and unfortunate.”

Investigators are searching for surveillance video that may have captured footage of the suspect or theft. Anyone with information on the case can call the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550.

