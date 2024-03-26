Thief in California attempts to tunnel into jewelry store

A thief attempting to tunnel their way into a local jewelry store early Monday morning was left empty-handed when the owner of shop, who just happened to be working inside, called police and scared the suspect away.

The attempted break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. at Denny Lesser Jewelry in Topanga Canyon Plaza, located at 9927 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that officers responded to a robbery panic alarm inside the jewelry store.

At the scene, the store’s owner told police that a suspect was tunneling into his business to try to burglarize his shop.

L.A. police on the scene of an attempted jewelry store break-in on Mar. 25, 2024. (KNN)

L.A. police on the scene of an attempted jewelry store break-in on Mar. 25, 2024. (KNN)

L.A. police on the scene of an attempted jewelry store break-in on Mar. 25, 2024. (KNN)

L.A. police on the scene of an attempted jewelry store break-in on Mar. 25, 2024. (KNN)

In footage of the scene obtained by KTLA, an officer can be seen sliding behind a fence that was presumably cut by the suspect as way to gain access to one of the building’s rear doors. Once inside the door, the suspect tunneled out a portion of the brick wall of another business in what appears to be an attempt to get inside the jewelry store from there.

Psychiatrist in California taken for more than $1M by crook

While the thief fled the scene, police recovered a prying tool left behind.

No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect description has been provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.