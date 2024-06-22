Thibodaux teen escapes from Bridge City Youth Center

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Law enforcement is searching for a teen who allegedly escaped from the Bridge City Youth Center.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it was made aware of 17-year-old Blaze Crochet, of Thibodaux, escaping from the center. He was being held for a probation violation.

Details on when he may have escaped were not released.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crochet is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crochet also has outstanding warrants for his arrest in Lafourche Parish.

The TPSO’s Special Victims Unit is investigating, and Crochet has also been placed into the Nation Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on his location can call the TPSO at 985-876-2500 or dial 911.

