'They're working hard': Lawmakers work includes passing budget, tech bill and gun reform

BOSTON ― Everyone is working hard; that’s the latest word from all sides of the legislative world.

Conference committees are working to reconcile House and Senate versions of the same bills. Committees are addressing the budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins in less than two weeks, as well as an information technology bond bill and a bill requiring salary transparency.

Gov. Maura T. Healey, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, Monday discussed what's on the legislative agenda as the session races to a close in six weeks.

Also in committee is the massive gun law reform bill passed, with much posturing, hoopla and fanfare last fall by both branches of the Legislature. However each branch passed its own version that must be reconciled before they can reach Gov. Maura T. Healey’s desk for her signature.

There is also a bill, filed by the governor, that would allow the state to tap into the interest it earns from its $9 billion rainy day fund to chase federal government grants. Because the federal government often requires states or municipalities to sweeten the pot for infrastructure projects, Healey has proposed the state use its reserves to attract federal funding.

Healey has also filed the Municipal Empowerment Act, which would allow communities to increase certain taxes including those on prepared meals and lodging, and excise taxes; the $2.8 billion technology bond bill; and the $4 billion Affordable Homes Act (already passed by the House, which tacked another $2.5 billion to the measure).

Already on the way to Healey’s desk is the governor’s HERO Act, which would extend state supports for veterans of military service, their families, offspring and widowed spouses.

Health care

In a Monday afternoon discussion of what lawmakers are working on, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, said he expects members to address a sweeping maternal health bill that would strengthen medical, emotional and social care from pregnancy through the postpartum period.

“It is driven by the interest of our membership,” Mariano said.

The House released an omnibus health care bill that increases legislative and regulatory oversight of the state’s hospital and insurance industries. The bill also authorizes the state to conduct a survey of existing facilities to determine what services are offered and where, as a way to address gaps.

Fiscal year 2025 budget

In discussing the budget process, Mariano said the conference committee is “working on it, exchanging proposals.

“They have already started Saturday sessions,” Mariano said.

Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, concurred: “They are working hard on the budget, discussing and sharing proposals. As soon as it is ready, the Senate will take it up,” she promised.

The new budget year starts July 1 and the Legislature would need to deliver a finalized budget compromise to Healey's desk before the end of the week in order to give her a full 10 days to review the bill before the calendar turns to fiscal 2025.

Negotiators have missed that deadline for the last 14 years. If they don't find a compromise in time, they will need the governor and their colleagues to pass an interim state budget to keep state government running while Michlewitz and Rodrigues continue their talks.

Asked if he was optimistic about finalizing a budget before July 1 this year, Mariano said, "There's always optimism."

"I would say the same," Spilka said. "I know they're working hard and continuing to have discussions, sharing proposals and moving along."

Both budget chiefs have not committed to meeting the July 1 deadline when asked.

Housing

Spilka also predicted that the Senate would take up the housing bond bill over the next few days.

While some legislators are still pushing for a transfer tax allowing municipalities to opt-in to a program that would tax the sale of high-end properties and use the funds to create low- and moderate-income housing, she is still “getting a feeling from members” on whether it should be included in the measure. Supported by Healey, the transfer tax proposal is not in the House bill.

Environment and energy

Spilka said the Senate will be addressing measures that speak to Massachusetts’ climate goals.

“We have to do more if we want to meet our net zero goals by 2050,” Spilka said. Two environmental measures — one addressing the proliferation of single use plastics, the other addressing the state’s power grid — are on the Senate’s upcoming agenda.

The plastics ban would codify and extend bans already in place in 162 of the 351 municipalities of Massachusetts, affecting 70% of the state’s population.

The bill would ban single-use plastic bags and impose a 10-cent fee for paper bags provided by a retailer. Half of the money raised would be earmarked to further environmental programs.

Plastic straws would only be available “on demand” and state agencies would be barred from purchasing beverages in single-use plastic bottles. The state would also create a recycling program for large plastic items such as children’s toys or infant car seats.

An ancillary provision of the bill would require labeling of all personal and general cleaning wipes to indicate whether they are flushable or non-flushable — wipes cause $10 million in repair costs every year at wastewater treatment plants across the state.

The second bill open for discussion would address upgrades to the state’s power grid and protect consumers from spikes in utility costs. The bill would fast-track the siting and permitting process for wind and solar energy installations, energy storage facilities and other clean energy infrastructure projects. Larger projects would have a 15-month permitting deadline; smaller projects would be sited within a year.

The measure would open the door for gas companies to explore geothermal projects.

Included in the grid upgrades would be an expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure across the state, lowering the cost for municipalities and state agencies to purchase charging stations as well as allowing condominium owners to install the stations.

