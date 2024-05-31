What they're saying: Pa. politicians react to Trump hush money verdict

The hush money conviction against former President Donald Trump was unprecedented. So what comes next?

In Pennsylvania, prominent voices across the political spectrum sounded off in dramatic, largely partisan fashion.

Questions linger around how the historic conviction will affect Trump's presumptive GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in mid-July and his marginal front-runner status to win back the White House in November. His campaign Friday announced record-shattering $34 million fundraising on the day of his verdict as he awaits his July 11 sentencing for falsifying business records in an effort to hide a hush money payment to a former adult film star in 2016.

Rep. Scott Perry: Trial 'corrupted' U.S. government

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a former chair of the Freedom Caucus who has been tied Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election results, compared the proceedings against the former president to a Soviet-style show trial.

“These are the actions of a dictator, plain and simple," Perry said in a prepared statement. "Joe Biden has corrupted the awesome power of the U.S. government."Today it’s Trump. If they can manufacture the crime to fit the man, guess what? You’re next."

Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., right, along with Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Az., left, gather with other members before the start of a caucus news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol in May 2023.

GOP county chair: Charges 'twisted into a criminal prosecution'

Allegheny County Republican Chair Sam DeMarco predicted that Trump will still be selected as the GOP nominee for president in spite of the 34 charges.

"Let's keep in mind that the jurors ruled on the information they were permitted to hear, so this could be the rare case in which the public understands the case better than the jury," said DeMarco, who was among the alternate Trump electors in 2020. "I think history will judge this as a personal scandal of no bearing on public policy that was twisted into a criminal prosecution by an elected Democratic district attorney."

Pa. Senate president: 'our republic is at stake'

Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward said she expects Trump to appeal and to win.

“The guilty verdict on all counts by the jury raises red flags, making this seem more like a persecution than a prosecution," Ward said in a news release. "It should be a wake-up call for Pennsylvanians that the rule of law and the permanency of our republic is at stake and no state is immune to the consequences of a judicial system influenced by activism.”

U.S. Rep. Smucker: Trump had 'sham trial'

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., decried a double standard, citing the current president not being charged for mishandling classified documents in part because of a "significantly limited" memory and his son's history of drug use and questionable foreign business dealings.

"Joe and Hunter Biden get special treatment," Smucker posted to social media. "Trump is dragged through a sham trial. Two justice systems. Very sad day for the country and rule of law."

Another fellow Pennsylvania congressman echoed these thoughts.

“Where is the outrage, America?" U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., a long time Trump supporter, said in a press release. "The verdict is now in, and the American people now know that America and her citizens have never been in greater danger."

GOP Senate nominee McCormick calls trial 'miscarriage of justice'

Dave McCormick, the Republican running against Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, also spoke in Trump's defense.

Though Trump called McCormick a "liberal Wall Street Republican" two years ago when McCormick refused to say the 2020 election was "stolen," the two have since made public amends. McCormick said on social media that he looks forward to an appeal of Trump's conviction.

"This case should never have been brought in the first place," McCormick wrote, "and this miscarriage of justice is despicable."

Former White House lawyer for Trump: DeSantis should be nominee

Not all Republicans remained bullish on Trump in November. Jenna Ellis, former White House legal counsel and adviser to the unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign of Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Adams, suggested the GOP should replace Trump on the ballot with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We should have nominated DeSantis and we still should nominate DeSantis," Ellis wrote on social media.

Democratic AG candidate: Trump should withdraw

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, was among a host of well-known Democrats who celebrated the jury's decision.

"PA’s Auditor General above all else must be brave. To show no fear or favor," Kenyatta, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, wrote on social media. "If my opponent (Auditor General) Tim DeFoor had any guts he would call on Donald Trump to withdraw as the GOP nominee."

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia.

A comment refrain of "No one is above the law" was shared by several prominent Pennsylvania Democrats including attorney general candidate Eugene DePasquale; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.; U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

Rep. Brendan Boyle: Trump 'should be in prison'

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., went a little further.

"Donald Trump is a convicted felon," Boyle wrote on social media. "He should be in prison, not the White House."

Sen. Casey, Gov. Shapiro silent on Trump's guilty verdict

Unlike his opponent McCormick, Casey did not immediately issue a public statement on the conviction. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was similarly silent on the trial's outcome.

Libertarian Senate nominee: Result will increase GOP turnout

John Thomas, who is attempting to make the U.S. Senate ballot as a member of the Libertarian Party, said he won't vote for Trump or Biden, but believes the verdict may incite the Republican base to vote in November.

"They look at it as a witch hunt against Donald Trump. It's going to get people out to vote," the Kittaning resident said.

"It's going to increase turnout in heavily red areas."

Bruce Siwy is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network's Pennsylvania state capital bureau. He can be reached at bsiwy@gannett.com or on X at @BruceSiwy.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Trump verdict: What Pa. politicians think about his conviction