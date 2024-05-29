'They're Not Gonna Move': Congresswoman Stands in Front of Police Car Alongside WSU Protesters

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stood in front of a police car at her alma mater, Wayne State University, on May 28, saying that the pro-Palestinian protesters she was with were “not gonna move”.

Footage here was shot by Brendan Gutenschwager. “The officer driving the vehicle soon reversed and moved away from the encampment,” he wrote on X.

Tlaib had been seen spending time at the university’s protest encampment in previous days. On Tuesday, she invited Kimberly Andrews Espy, the university president, to meet the students there.

“She should be here dialoguing, making sure that students are safe, that they feel heard and seen on this campus,” Tlaib said. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

