Thermal Imaging Camera Spots Suspect Crawling Through Mud After Fleeing Walmart Fight: Cops

A man who was allegedly involved in a fight at a Florida Walmart before fleeing in a stolen truck this week has been hauled to jail after cops say they caught him crawling through mud.

Dustin Arnold was allegedly spotted by a helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera after the Ormond Beach Police Department responded to a call about an incident at the retailer Wednesday night.

While en route to the Walmart, police say they saw a black truck speeding away. The truck continued onto Interstate 95 before crashing into a tree, according to WKMG.

The aerial search ensued after cops say four people jumped from the truck in an attempt to elude authorities. Officials say they spotted Arnold fleeing "on all fours" through a muddy ditch at about 2 a.m.

Arnold was one of two people arrested at the scene and was covered in mud when he was handcuffed, cops said.

In his booking photo, Arnold appears to be all cleaned up. He is charged with accessory after the fact to grand theft.

The driver of the truck remains at large and police said there were no witnesses or victims in the Walmart fight.

