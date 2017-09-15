Theresa May to chair emergency Cobra meeting in wake of London Tube attack

Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee at lunchtime today over the attempted terrorist attack on a London Underground train.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter: “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.”

The attack was also condemned by US president Donald Trump, who suggested the Metropolitan Police knew who the identity of the terrorists but had not acted in time.

He said: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

Mrs May is now expected to chair a meeting to discuss the response to the attempted attack on the train at Parson’s Green station at today.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said he would be attending the Cobra meeting along with other senior police officers.

Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, urged members of the public to “keep calm” and go about their lives in a normal way.

Amber Rudd, the Home secretary, said: "Grateful for the swift response from emergency services at Parsons Green, my thoughts are with the victims of this terrorist incident.

"I'm being kept updated and important the police and security services are able to get on with their jobs."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter: "Thoughts with those injured in Parsons Green terrorist incident, and thanks to police, ambulance staff and firefighters who are responding."