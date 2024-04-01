There's snow in the forecast for North Central Mass. this week: when is it coming?

Should Greater Gardner be preparing for a post-Easter nor’easter?

Although forecast models are still being finalized, residents might want to keep the shovels and snowblowers ready, according to Andrew Loconto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. He said a mid-week storm system will bring lots of precipitation to New England, and there’s a good chance it will fall as snow in Greater Gardner.

“It could be as much as 8 inches in northern Worcester County, and there could be some higher amounts in there as well,” Loconto said. “It’s going to be a long-duration snow event, including in the Gardner area.”

National Weather Service

When will the snow arrive?

The storm is expected to hit the region early on Wednesday, with the peak of the storm occurring during the day on Thursday.

A foot of snow is not out of the question in certain areas, Loconto said.

“It’s going to be a wet snow, which is great for making snowballs but it’s also terrible to shovel,” he said. “There will also be weighted snow on trees and powerlines, so the sheer weight of the snow is going to be a factor.”

Greater Gardner saw a lower-than-average amount of snow over the winter, with just over 30 inches falling during the season. The region typically sees over 50 inches during an average winter.

Lots of rain falling on lower elevations

The storm will bring lots of rain to the lower elevations in the state, Loconto said, with up to 2 inches expected to fall.

“It’s already been pretty wet, the ground is already saturated, so I’d expect there to be continued rivers rising and some localized flooding due to poor draining,” he said. “We don’t need any more rain."

Springlike weather is on the way, Loconto said, with temperatures expected to rise into the 60s by next week.

“It will certainly be warmer than this week,” he said. “But we’ve got to get through this week to get there."

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Greater Gardner snowstorm, rain on Wednesday into Thursday