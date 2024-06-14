There's one more meeting to weigh-in on proposed bonds, sales tax. Here's what to know.

Corpus Christi residents have another shot to weigh-in on what the city’s bond proposals and sales tax initiatives may look like on the ballot come fall.

A new community input session has been scheduled – this one on Padre Island at the Seashore Learning Center middle school cafeteria, 15437 S. Padre Island Drive, at 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

City officials have already hosted five community sessions to gather feedback on a proposed $175 million bond program with projects that would fund improvements to certain Corpus Christi roads, parks, public safety resources and publicly accessible city-owned buildings, such as libraries and community centers.

Although there is a list of proposed projects that have already been floated, those may be adjusted based on residents’ feedback, city officials have said.

The meetings are also planned as a platform for residents to discuss a proposed repurposement of two existing sales taxes, which currently fund improvements to the American Bank Center’s arena and the downtown seawall.

Vehicles use Upper, Middle and Lower Broadway roads on April 18, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. A City bond proposal could include improvements to the roads.

Both voter-approved sales taxes are set to expire within the next two years, unless they are reauthorized.

A one-eighth-cent sales tax currently benefits improvements to the arena at the American Bank Center, while a separate one-eighth-cent sales tax is dedicated to improvements to downtown’s seawall.

Among the proposals are to repurpose the sales tax funding that presently goes to the arena by expanding its scope of eligible projects – allowing the revenue to be used for improvements to the American Bank Center in its entirety, as well as potentially some of the surrounding city-owned museums.

A proposal to repurpose funding for the seawall would expand sales tax-funded flood mitigation projects to include other areas of the city in addition to the seawall.

Another suggestion has been to repurpose sales tax to improve residential streets, and possibly sidewalks.

In addition to the community meeting, an online survey is now available for residents to give input, according to the news release. A link to the survey is shown at https://www.cctexas.com/salestax.

The City Council is anticipated to talk about a proposed bond program and a proposed sales tax repurposement Tuesday, according to a preliminary agenda. The item shows as a briefing, meaning the council would discuss it but not take a vote.

A final version of the proposed bond program and sales tax repurposement would need approval of the council in August to include the initiatives in the November election.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Proposed bonds, sales tax the topic on upcoming community meeting