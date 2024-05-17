There's now an elephant bobblehead, just in time for the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee

Republican National Convention attendees and enthusiasts will be able to commemorate the occasion in a uniquely Milwaukee way: with an elephant bobblehead crafted by the city's own National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The limited edition elephant figurine will be clad in red, white and blue, with three white stars on its side. It will stand about six inches tall atop a base that reads "MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – 2024" accented by the Milwaukee skyline. Just 2,024 will be produced.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled a limited-edition elephant bobblehead on Friday to commemorate the Republican National Convention, which will be held in the city in July.

"We’re excited to unveil a special edition bobblehead to commemorate the historic convention that will take place in Milwaukee this summer," said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar in a statement. "We’re excited to welcome an influx of visitors to Milwaukee in July, and this bobblehead will be the perfect collectible for visitors and locals!"

The bobbleheads will sell for $30, available for purchase at the museum, 170 S. First St., or online with an $8 shipping fee.

The museum offered a commemorative donkey when Milwaukee was selected to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, although the event was ultimately carried out mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who would like an updated version, the museum will also offer a donkey bobblehead in honor of this year's DNC, which will also be held in a city along Lake Michigan — in Chicago.

The RNC begins July 15 and ends July 18.

Thousands of delegates will gather at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Baird Center and other nearby venues. An estimated 50,000 people are expected to come to Milwaukee for the convention.

