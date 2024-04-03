There's no 'war on Louisville.' State lawmakers used their leadership to help our city.

It is no secret that we are living through some of the most polarized times in modern politics. This is why when we do see clear evidence of bipartisanship, we should all join and praise it. Unfortunately, even when we do see it staring us in the face, there are some who would rather stoke the fires of hate and division than laud the accomplishments that will benefit Louisvillians.

By every possible measure, the recently passed state budget from the General Assembly is bringing a historic level of our tax dollars back to Louisville. Mayor Greenberg has recently highlighted that the budget will bring over $616 million to Louisville. This includes $100M for downtown projects, $10M for parks and libraries, $58M for local social service programs, $27M for cultural and education programs, and over $400M for the University of Louisville.

There is one primary reason this happened which can be summed up in two words: Leadership Matters.

The first compliment goes to Mayor Greenberg. I have heard repeatedly by state legislative leadership that Mayor Greenberg spent more time in their offices this past year than the prior Mayor did in 12 years. Further, he focused first on where there was agreement and then where there wasn’t. He did bring up topics that the legislature disagreed with but ensured those disagreements did not derail the areas of agreement. Finally, he focused on policy and not personalities. His disagreements were on issues. I have never heard the Mayor say anything that could be construed as a personal, derogatory attack on state legislative leaders.

State leadership clearly doesn’t hate Louisville

The next and just as important compliment goes to Rep. Nemes, Sen. Julie Raque Adams and the entire Jefferson County state delegation. Both Nemes and Adams have been escalated to leadership which both shows how well they do their jobs and that state leadership clearly doesn’t hate Louisville. Next they used these leadership positions to help our city. I am sure they found that job infinitely easier when they had a Mayor who refused to engage in ad hominem attacks or use absurd tropes like ‘war on Louisville’.

Even after seeing this record support for our city, there are those who would like to continue peddling in division. I have seen some claiming that the Mayor ‘sold his soul to Frankfort’. Others have opined focusing only on the negative and failing to point out any of this good news that will benefit our city for years. God forbid someone say something nice when people of different political parties come together and find common ground that helps the people they serve.

For me, I will focus on the positive. I, and many citizens of Louisville, are thankful to the Mayor and the General Assembly for their bipartisan support of Louisville. Leadership matters and these leaders delivered for their constituents. Well done.

Anthony Piagentini

Anthony Piagentini was elected in November 2018 and re-elected in 2022 to serve as Councilman for Louisville Metro Council District 19.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Stop peddling division. Kentucky passed good bipartisan legislation.