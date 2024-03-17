There's just hours left to vote early in Ohio's primary election: What you need to know

Abdinzak Ahmed holds the door for Ali Dini as they leave through the early voting entrance at the Franklin County Board of Elections. Dini, who is 90 years old, was voting for the first time.

The state's primary election is on Tuesday but Ohioans can still vote early for a few hours between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday afternoon offers the last chance to vote before Election Day as there is no early voting on Monday.

Early voting takes place at county boards of elections. In Franklin County, the board is located at 1700 Morse Road in Columbus.

Here's what you need to know as early voting ends and the primary Election Day approaches:

What time are polls open for the Ohio primary?

Ohioans who can't make it to the board of elections between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday can vote at their local polling place on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A list of polling locations is available on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

Make sure to bring a valid photo ID as a new state law no longer allows voters to use bills and other documents as identification.

How do I vote by mail?

The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed. But Ohioans who already requested an absentee ballot to vote by mail cans till cast their ballot that way so long as the envelope is postmarked by Monday.

Ohioans can also turn in absentee ballots in-person to their county board of elections before polls close on Tuesday.

What's on the ballot this primary?

Although presidential candidates will still appear on the Democrat and Republican ballots, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have already secured each of their party's nominations.

Aside from the presidential race, central Ohio voters will still cast ballots in contested races for Congress, the Ohio legislature and some county elections.

The biggest statewide Republican race is among three candidates seeking to take on Democratic. Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

Meanwhile, Democrats will pick between two candidates running in a primary race for the Ohio Supreme Court.

The most heated Franklin County among three Democratic attorneys running in a primary for the chance to be the next Franklin County prosecutor.

