There's a new Indy council member. Here's who Democratic insiders chose to fill open seat.

Rena Allen is sworn in as Indianapolis City-County Council District 15 seat.

A Democratic caucus of party insiders chose neighborhood activist and hospital analyst Rena Allen Thursday to replace La Keisha Jackson on the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Allen bested Derris "Dee" Ross by a vote of 9-2, said Sam Barloga, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party.

Jackson gave up her far east side District 15 seat in April when a caucus appointed her to fill out the last few months of Sen. Jean Breaux’s term after Breaux died in March.

More: Indy city-county councilor selected to fill Jean Breaux's state Senate seat

Allen has been active in anti-violence programs for the last 10 years, including in a city program of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety to add peacemakers and improve prevention for those at risk of gun violence. She was also involved in diversion programs to keep low-level drug offenders from going to prison.

Allen said will continue her anti-gun violence efforts as a councilor, will be an advocate for the IndyGo bus rapid transit Purple Line from Lawrence to downtown and will fight to address “food deserts” in areas of the district without quick access to grocery stores.

“I want to let the people of the district know I am present here,” Allen said. “The seat doesn’t serve me, I serve the seat.”

Allen who ran in the in the city-county council primary against Jackson in 2019, is a compliance program analyst at Eskenazi Health and holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana Wesleyan University.

She was raised in Indianapolis and has three sons who attend Lawrence North High School.

Allen will hold the seat until the next municipal election in 2027.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Democrats choose anti-violence activist to fill open Indy council seat