'There's going to be trauma': Second teen death in 3 months causes concern in Aurora

It's been a rough three months for Aurora, particularly its teenage community.

The small southwest Missouri town has experienced two highly publicized deaths since the beginning of the year, incidents that have called the attention of school administrators to help comfort members of their student body.

Evan Boettler, an Aurora High School sophomore, died by suicide in January after police said he succumbed to the pressure of online extortion. Investigators said someone — possibly a suspect from outside the United States — threatened Boettler on social media to transfer money or else his private photos would be sent to his family, friends and classmates.

Tragedy struck again Friday night when police said a group of about 20 teens, including a few local high school students, gathered at White Park for what they thought would be a fight between two people with a contentious history.

A 17-year-old no longer enrolled in school is accused of taking the altercation much too far, shooting and killing 19-year-old Garron McGlothlin, another former Aurora student, before fleeing the scene.

"It went south fast," Aurora-Marionvlle Police Chief Wes Coatney told the News-Leader. "(McGlothlin) told (teen) something along the lines of 'Hey, we're not impressed with the gun' just before he was shot."

McGlothlin was reportedly struck in the head. Emergency services performed life-saving measures before he was declared dead at a Springfield hospital.

Several hours later, multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated to help find the alleged shooter, who now faces murder charges. His name and photo were initially released as a matter of public safety but have since been redacted in accordance with juvenile justice laws. He could potentially be tried as an adult.

Coatney said Aurora, a town of roughly 7,400 residents located 31 miles southwest of Springfield, often comes together in trying times, but he's worried about the psyche of young people in the wake of the recent deaths.

"That's a lot to take in at that age," Coatney said. "Instead of seeing lives that are supposed to begin, they're seeing lives ending. (On Friday) they witnessed quite a gruesome situation and there's going to be trauma there."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Aurora police chief warns of trauma after teens witness fatal shooting