There's an 'enhanced risk' of severe weather on Monday. Here's what forecasters are saying.

As if you needed more evidence that spring has arrived in the Tri-State, the weather is holding up its end of the deal.

April is an active severe weather month in the region, and Monday will bring a risk of strong storms on the month's first day.

The National Weather Service has placed much of the region in an "enhanced risk" area for severe weather, with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph the main concern. Here's what forecasters are saying about the potential for storms.

What will cause the severe thunderstorms?

According to an afternoon briefing from the National Weather Service, a frontal boundary will be north and west of the area on Monday, but by later in the day will shift east and provide a focus for strong to severe thunderstorms.

When are severe storms possible in the Evansville/Henderson area?

The weather service's briefing notes that "depending on how close the boundary is north of the area, a few storms could develop along and north of Interstate 64 in the afternoon."

The main threat for severe weather is expected to move into Southeastern Missouri and Southern Illinois in the late evening, then "progress eastward across the rest of the area over night," the briefing states.

What kind of severe weather is possible?

While the main concern is with damaging winds (higher than 60 mph), large hail and tornadoes also are possible.

What will the weather be like after the storms pass?

Showers and thunderstorms still will be possible on Tuesday, with a high temperature of 70 degrees expected. But it'll be sharply cooler on Wednesday, with a high of 49 degrees in the forecast for that day, then highs of 50 and 55 expected on Thursday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Will it storm in the Evansville/Henderson area on Monday?