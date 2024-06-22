There's a double standard in Mayorkas blaming criminal for Rachel Morin's death.

How is Mayorkas' response to Rachel Morin's death acceptable to liberals?

Officials believe they found the body of Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman who vanished after going for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked in an interview whether President Joe Biden’s handling of the border contributed to the recent slaying of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five. The accused murderer is an undocumented migrant from El Salvador.

Mayorkas’s response was that “a criminal is responsible for the criminal act.” The left seems to be okay with that response.

If that is an acceptable answer in this situation how is that not an acceptable answer when it comes to gun crimes and gun control? Doesn’t the criminal pull the trigger?

It’s not the gun, right Secretary Mayorkas?

William Kloss, Dublin

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Alejandro Mayorkas' response to Rachel Morin's slaying a double standard