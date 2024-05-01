There's a new Amtrak line connecting Milwaukee to the Twin Cities

An Amtrak train travels through Milwaukee on its way to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. A new line, starting May 21, 2024, will connect the Twin Cities to Chicago and Milwaukee.

Passengers can now purchase tickets for the second daily Amtrak service between the Twin Cities and Chicago, via Milwaukee, the agency announced Tuesday.

The second daily round-trip passenger train runs from Chicago to the Twin Cities— by way of Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dells and La Crosse, and has been in the works since 2015. The new train service starts from St. Paul at midday and from Chicago in the late morning.

When will travelers be able to take the new Amtrak line?

Travelers will be able to start taking the second daily service starting May 21, 2024.

What is the fare to take the train to St. Paul?

Coach fares start at $41 each way between St. Paul and Chicago for adults, with discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, and groups.

Where will the train stop?

The train will make the current Empire Builder stops between St. Paul and Milwaukee and the Hiawatha stops between Milwaukee and Chicago. Here's a list of train stations on the route:

How many people are estimated to take the train?

An estimated 124,200 people are projected to ride the new trains in the first year of full service, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

For more information, you can visit Amtrak's website at www.amtrak.com/Borealis.

