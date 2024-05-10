Therapy dog to be on hand at Hulbert elementary

May 10—The Hulbert School Board of Education has approved the addition of a therapy dog at the elementary and some upkeep for the gym floor.

A service agreement with Arbo's Floor Service was accepted to allow for gym floor sanding, changes, and sealer.

Jolyn Choate said $20,000 of the quote for the floor service will be covered by sponsors, including Local Bank, NEO Health, and Lake Region Electric Cooperative.

One calendar change was made for the 2025 school year. A No School Day that was to be held Oct. 11 will now be Oct. 25. The day will also feature homecoming and a parent teacher conference.

Funds of $99.98 were transferred from an activity account for high school to the athletics account. Choate said this was for the high school to purchase leftover soft drinks from the concession stand.

During the elementary report, Choate said a new addition Emery, a therapy dog, will be on site during the fall semester.

"I've seen all kinds of research behind it as far as people having animals and pets help you live longer," Choate said. "A lot of that is because they reduce stress and anxiety and you just smile when you see them."

The board approved Oklahoma State School Boards Association membership renewal and policy services for the upcoming year. Another school year 2025 membership renewal was accepted for the District Level Services with the Cooperative Council of Oklahoma School Administration.

The board gave the nod to use the same company, Access 2 Healthcare Solutions, for occupational/physical therapy services for 2025.

The board agreed to hire several staff and faculty members, including Cole Purget as middle and high school principal, Larry Shade as a secondary math teacher, Shane Bevan as a maintenance/ground worker, and Andrew Carey as a paraprofessional. Resignations received were for Carla Johnson and Shari Sides.

What's next

The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet at June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the auditorium.