And then there were seven: RIPTA narrows down potential sites for Providence bus hub

PROVIDENCE — After months of keeping mum on the number of potential locations to build a new state-of-the art transit center, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) finally announced Monday it has narrowed its list down to seven sites.

RIPTA unveiled the picks during a public workshop in the lobby of the Amica Mutual Pavilion in downtown Providence — the first in a series of three engagement sessions to garner input on the bus agency’s plan to move its hub in Kennedy Plaza elsewhere.

“It’s been a long time coming,” interim CEO Christopher Durand told reporters Monday afternoon. “I think we’re much earlier in this process than everybody thinks we are.”

RIPTA’s Board of Directors in January approved a nearly $16.9 million contract with Next Wave Partners to start design work for a mixed-use bus hub. The new building would offer a number of amenities not offered at Kennedy Plaza such as larger indoor waiting areas, expanded restrooms, digital screens to track bus arrivals and departures, and WiFi.

Missed the May 13 transit talk?

RIPTA and representatives from the consortium of companies developing the new bus hub will host another public engagement session at the Community College of Rhode Island Knight Campus in Warwick on Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.

RIPTA also plans to hold a third meeting on the matter virtually, but had yet to schedule it as of Monday.

“It’s a unique opportunity here,” said Christopher Marsella, whose Providence-based Marsella Development Corporation is part of the consortium of six companies contracted to build the new bus hub.

The bus hub would be the result of a public-private partnership, with public funding coming from a $35 million bond for mass transit center infrastructure approved by voters in 2014. Durand said other potential payments could come from loans through the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act or grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“That’s what we have to figure out, there’s all these funding options out there,” Durand said.

Marsella said the seven potential transit center locations were chosen because of their proximity to commercial properties, other modes of transit, and the city’s hospitals.

“And there are only so many sites with the land area needed to consider a development of this scale,” Marsella said. Durand declined to say the minimum acreage RIPTA wants for a new hub.

RIPTA’s plan is to narrow down the final three locations by July. The winning location will likely be picked by RIPTA’s Board of Directors in August, Marsella said.

The price to construct the new hub is unclear, as Marsella told Rhode Island Current that it will be determined after a final spot is selected. Cost estimates in 2021 put the transit hub project at $77 million, a figure based on the hub being built at Dorrance and Dyer streets.

So where in downtown Providence are the seven contenders to replace Kennedy Plaza at?

1. Clifford Street

At 1.49 acres, this potential bus hub location next to the Garrahy Courthouse is now used as a parking garage. If RIPTA were to consider this as the place to construct a new transit center, Marsella said crews would have to retrofit the structure.

2. Dorrance Street

Now a series of empty parking lots, this 1.42-acre property is next to Johnson & Wales Downcity Campus, the Garrahy Judicial Complex, and Providence’s Financial District. At the time RIPTA put the project out to bid in January 2023, this location was the lead contender for the agency’s bus hub.

3. Eddy Street

Formerly home to the Victory Polishing and Plating Co., this 7.85-acre property is now privately-owned parking lot by Lifespan Corp. Marsella said this site was picked due to its proximity to Rhode Island Hospital.

4. Exchange Street

Sitting along the Providence River between Kennedy Plaza and the Amtrak station, this 1.86-acre piece of land is now a series of parking lots. Technically, it is two parcels of land, Marsella said.

5. Friendship Street

The choice of this I-195 Redevelopment District lot is hardly a surprise. Even Gov. Dan McKee last December admitted the site was a strong possibility during a radio interview with Gene Valicenti last December. The I-195 Redevelopment Commission in February reserved the land for RIPTA through October in order for the bus agency to study the feasibility of the parcel for the bus hub. Transit advocates have long been critical of RIPTA potentially moving its hub from Kennedy Plaza — especially to the 195 district, saying it’s too far from downtown amenities.

6. Gaspee Street

This spot includes the State House, along with the parking lot for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Should RIPTA select this 4.13-acre area, Marsella said almost the entire mixed-use hub would be underground in order to avoid taking away the green space by the State House. Challenges include excavation costs and ways to incorporate transit-oriented housing.

7. Park Row West

Sitting at 1.48 acres, this parcel vacant lot abuts the Amtrak station. And unlike the Gaspee street location, a hub here could be built above ground.

Where do people want the hub to be?

Participants at Monday’s workshop had the chance to cast their ballot for which spot they would like RIPTA to make the new hub. The popular vote from transit riders would be nonbinding but guide the board’s final decision, said RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry.

The final vote by transit riders is not expected to be made public, Raposo Perry said.

After looking at each of the seven displays, RIPTA Board member Patrick Crowley declined to tell Rhode Island Current which location he prefers.

“As far as I’m concerned I have two requirements: Build it union, and make sure there’s bathrooms for the drivers,” Crowley said. “Location, I think it’s more important to know what the community wants.”

Bus rider and Pawtucket resident Devin Guirales, who uses a wheelchair, said Eddy Street is his preferred spot for a new bus hub. Of the seven proposed sites, he said this is likely the only location he can traverse around with little issue.

“All the other options are in really hilly spots that would be difficult to get to in my wheelchair,” Guirales said.

But not all bus riders want to move out of Kennedy Plaza.

“It’s one of the open field places in the city and right downtown,” said Matty Peña, a volunteer for RI Transit Riders. ‘They could really ramp it up and make it awesome instead of neglecting it.”

They added that RIPTA’s decision to not make Kennedy Plaza an option “seems rigged.”

“It seems like they gave us little pretend things to imagine are options, but they’ve only set one up for success: Parcel 35,” Peña said, referring to the Friendship Street location.

