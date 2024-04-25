Then and now: OKC projects from the 1980s that look an awful lot like projects today

Oklahomans who lived through the 1980s may be wondering if the flurry of big dream projects taking place now sound familiar. In some ways, these dreams are very, very familiar.

Seven Continents Amusement Park vs. American Heartland Amusement Park

THEN

Seven Continents Amusement Park, Stroud: Tulsa attorney and developer Martin Keating proposed a $100 million, 1,584-acre amusement park along the Turner Turnpike in Stroud. Keating hired a firm considered the best in the business to create a park that sampled the world’s seven continents, along with resort hotels, championship golf courses, a professional sports stadium and a convention center. A groundbreaking attracted 2,000 people, including the governor and lieutenant governor. The park was never built, and the land was sold at auction in 1981.

Drawing of aerial of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort planned for Vinita.

NOW

American Heartland Amusement Park, Vinita: Mansion Entertainment announced in 2023 the company is set to build American Heartland, a $2 billion amusement park, resort and RV park on 1,000 acres in Vinita. The company’s website still shows an opening in fall, 2026. A groundbreaking was held on Oct. 31, 2023, for the Three Ponies RV Park and Campground. Construction has yet to start on the amusement park and resort.

Remington Park Racetrack was one of the biggest developments to be built in Oklahoma City when it opened in 1988.

Remington Park vs. Sunset Amphitheater

THEN

Remington Park, Oklahoma City: Shopping mall developer Edward J. DeBartolo announced in 1985 his intention to build Remington Park on 420 acres owned by the Oklahoma City Zoo. The $78 million racetrack opened three years later.

A 12,500-seat Sunset Amphitheater will have to be built in a new location after the Oklahoma City Council denied a zoning request for it to be built at the Mustang Creek development.

NOW

Sunset Amphitheater, Oklahoma City: Colorado Springs businessman JW Worth is planning to build a $100 million Sunset Amphitheater in west Oklahoma City. Worth had told The Oklahoman he plans to start construction on the 12,500-seat venue later this year. Worth announced in April he needs to find a new site after rezoning for the west Oklahoma City location was rejected by the city council.

This rendering looking east from what would be the top of Sheraton Century-Center Hotel shows the mirror-faced Mid-America II hotel and office tower. [The Daily Oklahoman via Oklahoma Historical Society]

Mid-America II Tower vs. Boardwalk at Bricktown

THEN

Mid-America II Tower, Oklahoma City: Dallas developer Vincent Carrozza proposed building a 33-story glass-encased hotel and office tower at the northeast corner of Broadway and Sheridan next to Mid-America Tower, a 19-story office building he completed in 1981. Carrozza, who also unsuccessfully sought to build a downtown Galleria mall, never built the 33-story tower and lost Mid-America Tower to foreclosure in 1990.

The proposed Boardwalk at Bricktown includes plans for the tallest skyscraper in the United States.

NOW

Boardwalk at Bricktown, Oklahoma City: California developer Scot Matteson has drawn international interest with his proposal to build a 134-story apartment and hotel skyscraper as part of a $1.5 billion four-story tower development in Bricktown.

Waterford was a luxury mixed-use development built at NW 63 and Pennsylvania Avenue in 1983.

The Waterford vs. OAK

THEN

Waterford, Oklahoma City: Developer Charles Givens announced in 1982 his plans to build a $100 million mix of upscale offices, residences, restaurants and a hotel on 34 acres at NW 63 and Pennsylvania Avenue that was previously home to Baptist Children’s Home. The development opened in 1984. The development may be best known for the large “Three Madonnas” sculpture created by artist Norma Penchansky.

Rendering of the OAK development in northwest Oklahoma City.

NOW

OAK, Oklahoma City: More than $200 million is being spent building OAK, a mix of upscale retail, restaurants, housing, a hotel and eventually offices. The first phase of the development at the southwest corner of Northwest Expressway and Pennsylvania Avenue is set to open later this year. The developers, Ryan McNeill and Everett Dobson, also commissioned $2 million in public art for OAK that will consist of large stainless steel sculptures consisting of mirror-polished clouds suspended over a community stage and a double-than-life-size cowboy digging his heels into the ground and his face tilted down as he pulls on a cloud with a 30-foot-long bronze rope.

A domed stadium vs. a new NBA arena

THEN

Domed stadium, Oklahoma City: A 75,000-seat domed stadium was pitched by the Oklahoma State Fair Board and Greater Oklahoma City Chamber to boost the city’s chances in fighting off an attempt by Las Vegas to steal away the National Finals Rodeo and boost chances of attracting an NFL or MLB team. The $82.5 million proposal also suggested the stadium would be built at the fairgrounds and could include a hotel, garage and expansion of the fairgrounds monorail. Then chamber president Ed Cook declared “We’re going to build a stadium!” The NFR was Oklahoma City’s largest annual event. It moved to Las Vegas in 1985, and voters defeated a sales tax to build the stadium the next year.

Chet Holmgren blocks the shot of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during a recent NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings at Paycom Center.

NOW

NBA arena, Oklahoma City: Oklahoma City residents, faced with the potential loss of the Thunder, approved a 72-month, one-cent sales tax to build a new arena to replace Paycom Center. The new arena is part of an agreement with the team to remain in Oklahoma City through 2050.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's development boom mirrors the good times of the early 1980s