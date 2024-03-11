Then & Now: 5 Norwich St., Worcester

The old jewelry store location is now part of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Goldstein, Swank & Gordon was once among handful of retail shaps on Norwich Street, a block from Main Street.

Most of the independent jewelry stores that dotted Worcester are long gone, but their legacy can be found on the fingers and wrists of long-ago customers.

Maybe a bequeathed watch from Vincent Jewelers. A handed-down wedding band from Diamond Jewelers. Or a long-stowed bracelet from Kay McDonald's.

Dating to 1899, Goldstein, Swank & Gordon outfitted countless customers at its store, first on Main Street (Walker Building) and then at 5 Norwich St., shown in this week's Then photo.

The Norwich Street store was in the A.S. Lowell Building, now part of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services. The street, opposite the rear of Midtown Mall, was once lined with retail stores.

In 1952, Goldstein, Swank & Gordon relocated from 405 Main St. to space in the Lowell Building once filled by Protective Union grocers.

The shop, eventually run by the Gordon family (related to founder Samuel I. Goldstein), spent more than three decades in the storefront. In 1986, a second location was opened, at the Auburn Mall. Two years later, with the store at the mall doing well, the family decided to close its downtown store. They considered a spot in the Worcester Center mall but opted to focus on Auburn.

"There used to be a lot of business here," Samuel Gordon said of Norwich Street, speaking to a Telegram reporter in 1988. "Now it's just a few."

With success in Auburn, the Gordons opened a Goldstein, Swank & Gordon store at the Solomon Pond Mall.

Goldstein, Swank & Gordon was bought by Hannoush Jewelers in 1998. The mall stores were operated under the Goldstein, Swank & Gordon name before closing in recent years. Hannoush stores continue to operate in each mall.

