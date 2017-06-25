Theme park nightmare takes a happy turn after one attendee falls 25 feet

Is there any theme park horror story scarier than the one where someone falls out of a high-flying ride?

That's exactly what happened at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, NY on Saturday — though the incident thankfully had a happy ending. As an unidentified teenage parkgoer dangled 25 feet above the ground, a crowd gathered below to catch her — which they did — once she fell.

A tense video captured and shared on Facebook by Loren Lent, who witnessed the fall, shows us what happened.

In his Facebook post, Mr. Lent thanks the Good Samaritan attendees who acted quickly to save the day. He also expresses his surprise that Six Flags seemingly has no rapid response plan for dealing with situations like this.

"Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have NO means to rescue them," Lent wrote. "Thanks to the guys who banded together to catch her and the guy who climbed the tree to move the branches out of the way."

While parkgoers did manage to bring the situation to a safe conclusion before anything truly terrible could happen, Six Flags contends that it does have an action plan for responding to ride malfunctions.

"As part of our annual practice an evacuation drill is conducted in partnership with local emergency personnel on this particular ride each spring," a spokesperson told The Washington Post. "Every situation is unique and requires the appropriate time and tools for the evacuation. We are reviewing our internal procedures to ensure the safety and security of our guests and team members."

The incident occurred on "Sky Ride," a "mellow-paced" cruise over the park in two-person gondolas. It's not clear how the victim, a 14-year-old visitor from Delaware, slipped free, but local police confirmed that she's now at the nearby Albany Medical Center, in stable condition and with no serious injuries.