Thefts of Infiniti vehicles have increased this year, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police are warning Infiniti vehicle owners to be wary of auto thefts after tracking a surge in stolen cars from that manufacturer this year.

The county saw more than a 350% increase in reported thefts and attempted thefts of Infiniti cars compared to this time last year, according to police department data.

So far this year, there have been 174 reported thefts or attempted thefts of Infinitis, compared to 38 in the same period last year, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson detective Anthony Shelton.

In May alone, there were 53 Infiniti thefts or attempted thefts in Baltimore County, compared to just 12 reported between May 1, 2023 and May 28, 2023. Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the department tracks the number of thefts and attempted thefts together.

Design flaws in Hyundai and Kia cars spurred a nationwide rise in thefts of those vehicles last year, including in Baltimore County. County police have distributed steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners whose cars require a key to turn on the ignition and recently promoted an April event for Kia owners to upgrade their vehicle software.

In April 2023, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined other states in calling for a federal recall of models of Hyundais and Kias produced between 2011 and 2022 that lack anti-theft features. Last year, Baltimore City also filed a federal lawsuit against the car manufacturers.

Baltimore County Police advised “heightened vigilance among Infiniti owners” in a news release this week. They recommended motorists take the following preventative measures:

Secure Vehicle: Always lock your vehicle and close all windows, even if the car is parked in your driveway.

Use Anti-Theft Devices: Consider using steering wheel locks, alarm systems and immobilizers to deter thieves.

Parking Tips: Park in well-lit areas and, if possible, in a garage. Avoid leaving your vehicle in an isolated or dimly lit location.

Remove Valuables: Remove all valuables from being seen in plain sight.

Situational Awareness: If you notice any suspicious behavior around your neighborhood, report it to the police.