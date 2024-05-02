Theft suspects wanted for targeting Orange County shopping mall

Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for organized retail theft at an Orange County shopping mall.

The four suspects allegedly targeted a Champs Sports store at the Irvine Spectrum, according to the Irvine Police Department.

They allegedly stole Nike products from the retailer before fleeing the shopping center in two vehicles — a gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and a black Volkswagen Passat sedan.

A suspect wanted for a theft targeting an athletic clothing store at the Irvine Spectrum mall. (Irvine Police Department)

A suspect wanted for a theft targeting an athletic clothing store at the Irvine Spectrum mall. (Irvine Police Department)

A suspect wanted for a theft targeting an athletic clothing store at the Irvine Spectrum mall. (Irvine Police Department)

A suspect wanted for a theft targeting an athletic clothing store at the Irvine Spectrum mall. (Irvine Police Department)

The suspects’ getaway vehicles — a gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and a black Volkswagen Passat sedan. (Irvine Police Department)

Four suspects wanted for a theft targeting an athletic clothing store at the Irvine Spectrum mall. (Irvine Police Department)

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects’ images — believed to be two men and two women.

No further details were released on the theft as the group remains at large.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has additional information on the case is asked to email njohnson@cityofirvine.org.

