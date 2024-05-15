Theft from North Lamar business leads to felony arrest

OXFORD – An Oxford woman was arrested last weekend, accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of North Lamar Boulevard Saturday May 11 to take a shoplifting report. The investigation, which determined that a felony amount of merchandise had been stolen, led police to arrest Karen Borden, 51, of Oxford, charged with felony shoplifting.

An Oxford Municipal Court judge set bond at $5,000 during her initial court appearance. She was released from the Lafayette County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.