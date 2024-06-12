Theft charges against former Virgil's owner dismissed

Jun. 11—ROCHESTER — Felony theft charges against a former Rochester business owner have been dismissed.

Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court asking the court to dismiss two theft charges against Royal James Johnson, 45, the new owner of Virgil's Auto Repair and Towing.

Johnson had been accused of depositing 16 different checks meant for the business after he sold it to another party.

In the motion, prosecutors from the Olmsted County Attorney's Office said there was not sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.