THECB awarded $250,000 grant for Direct Admissions Pathway program

Mar. 22—AUSTIN — The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) was named one of seven winners of The Great Admissions Redesign competition, sponsored by Lumina Foundation.

The THECB has received $250,000 to support the design and development for the initial implementation of the Direct Admissions Pathway.

The Pathway will be featured within My Texas Future, a one-stop advising tool for Texans seeking to enter higher education, and will include a function that informs students when they have been offered direct admission to participating institutions. As early as the end of their junior year of high school, students will be able to enter their class rank and SAT/ACT scores into My Texas Future and see where they are admitted among participating institutions without having to first complete and submit an application.

Once students know where they have been admitted, they can complete a single application in ApplyTexas, which will allow institutions to determine and provide scholarship and program offers.

"Thanks to this generous planning grant, we can accelerate our work to make the college admissions process more efficient and effective for Texas students," Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said in a news release. "Lumina continues to be a valued partner with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and we're grateful for their support to help more Texas students achieve their educational goals while providing the educated workforce our fast-growing economy demands."

Additional grant recipients include the Illinois Board of Higher Education, California State University System, Northern Arizona University, the Louisiana Board of Regents, Washington Student Achievement Council, and Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. After reviewing more than 70 applications in a rigorous selection process, Lumina awarded $3.1 million in implementation and planning grants to the seven winners.

"We are thrilled by the number of outstanding applicants committed to re-envisioning the college admission process," said Melanie Health, strategy director for Lumina. "As a winner of The Great Admissions Redesign, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board exemplifies leadership in streamlining procedures and promoting inclusivity, ensuring all students have equitable opportunities to pursue their educational goals."