The third-gen Apple TV 4K drops to a record low of $90

Smart TVs are the default option for the largest display in the home (unless you have a projector, that is). Their operating systems can be hit or miss, but thankfully there are other options available in the form of dedicated streaming devices. For those heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple TV 4K is perhaps the best option of the bunch. The third-gen version is currently on sale at Verizon, where the 64GB model has dropped by $40 to $90 . That's the best price we've seen for this variant to date.

The third-gen Apple TV 4K is our pick for the best premium streaming device and we gave it a score of 94 in our review . It's very fast as it runs on an A15 Bionic chip — the same hardware that powers the iPhone 14. It takes barely any time at all to load or switch between apps. With the help of the Siri remote's touch-sensitive directional pad, you can quickly skip to a certain point of an episode or movie. The box (which has a smaller, fan-less design than previous generations) also delivers great picture quality and it has 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Setting up the Apple TV 4K is a cinch if you have an iPhone, but you don't need to have other Apple products to get a lot out of the device (even if the Apple TV app does skew toward Apple TV+ content). Those who are embedded in the Apple ecosystem though will likely appreciate being able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade on a big screen.

