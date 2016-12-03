The right-wing medical association that Trump’s health secretary choice belongs to

If you’re an American who misses the days when you could pick a doctor out of the phone book, write a check to pay for the visit and be done with it, you may be pleased to hear that the next president’s nominee to run the nation’s health system belongs to an organization that agrees with you.

The nominee is Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., Donald Trump’s pick as secretary of health and human services, and the organization is the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, an Arizona-based group that promotes libertarian principles in health care — and an array of far-right conspiracy theories about many other topics. Price, an orthopedic surgeon for 20 years before entering Congress, is a member of the group, according to the health news website STAT. Another well-known doctor-politician, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been a member; an article in the organization’s journal last year touted Dr. Ben Carson as a potential president.

AAPS confirmed Price’s membership to STAT, and its website has repeatedly touted the congressman’s association with the group. Price and the Trump transition did not respond to requests for comment from Yahoo News. To be sure, Price’s membership in the group does not imply he agrees with everything it stands for or has published in its journal. But with the previously obscure organization now poised to influence the thinking at the top levels of U.S. health care policymaking, it’s worth looking into some of the positions it has advanced over the years.

Whoever runs HHS next year will have a large say in implementing Trump’s inchoate plan to repeal, reform or replace some, most or all of Obamacare, and the choice is guaranteed to spark controversy in that respect. But Price, who has spearheaded Republican opposition to the program in Congress over the past five years, is a particularly polarizing choice, in part because he appears to favor major changes to Medicaid and Medicare — including proposals by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to move Medicare toward a “premium support” model, replacing its open-ended promise to pay for medical care with vouchers that recipients could use to buy their own insurance.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking Democrat on the committee that will consider Price’s nomination, sent a shot across his bows Friday with a statement that read, in part, “There’s no question that Congressman Price and I have stark differences in our views about the direction our health care system should take. I plan to ask him detailed questions about whether he would strengthen health care for families or aim to implement the partisan, deeply harmful vision President-elect Trump campaigned on and has threatened to carry out during his Presidency.” The 228,000-member American Medical Association, whose own website calls Obamacare “a tremendous step forward on the path toward meaningful health system reform,” nevertheless quickly endorsed Price, prompting an online petition from members outraged by the choice, and opposition from a liberal doctors’ group, the National Physicians Alliance, which claims 20,000 members.

But Price’s nomination has also brought some unaccustomed attention to the AAPS and its 4,000-plus members. Founded in 1943, its mission statement encompasses a commitment to “the preservation of the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, and for safeguarding the individual rights and independence of patients and physicians.” What this means in practice is opposition to virtually any federal mandates, requirements — or reimbursements — that could interfere with that sacred relationship. In particular, it urges “non-participation” in the Social Security amendments of 1965 — also known as Medicare — “as the only legal, moral, and ethical means of concretely expressing their complete disapproval of the spirit and philosophy behind these amendments.” In an email, Jane Orient, MD, the group’s executive director, said that “most members still participate” in the programs or treat indigent patients for free or whatever they can afford to pay.

