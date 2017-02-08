The origins of Rule 19: How a 1902 fistfight silenced Elizabeth Warren in 2017

Republicans invoked an obscure Senate rule to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., while she was delivering a scathing critique of her colleague Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

Warren quoted a letter by the late Coretta Scott King, the widow of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., opposing Sessions’ nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986. King had said that Sessions used his power as an acting federal prosecutor in Alabama to “chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens,” and Kennedy had called him a “disgrace to the Justice Department.” Sessions’ nomination was voted down in committee.

Warren was resurfacing these accusations during her argument that he should not be confirmed as President Trump’s attorney general.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., interrupted Warren midway through her reading King’s letter and accused her of violating Senate Rule XIX. Senators voted along party lines to silence Warren, turning a national spotlight on what had been a routine critique by one of the Trump administration’s most outspoken opponents. #LetLizSpeak started to trend on social media.

Though senators have said worse about their colleagues, Warren did in fact violate section two of Rule XIX: “No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

On Wednesday morning, Warren said that she went to the Senate floor to fulfill her constitutional responsibility — debating whether Sessions should be the nation’s next attorney general.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions, Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric asked Warren why she thought the rule was applied to her in this instance.

“I think it’s because they didn’t want anyone to read Coretta Scott King’s letter. This is a powerful letter,” Warren replied.

Where did Rule XIX come from anyway?

Like the nation itself, the rules governing the Senate have evolved over the years. In 1801, then-Vice President Thomas Jefferson published rules dictating the behavior and procedures of senators in “A Manual of Parliamentary Practice,” and new rules have been added or taken away in the years since.

In February 1902, roughly a century after Jefferson’s manual appeared, a fistfight on the Senate floor between Sen. John McLaurin, D-S.C., and his old mentor Sen. Benjamin Tillman, D-S.C., compelled the Senate to create the rule that was used to silence Warren.

According to Senate historians, Tillman, 54, pointed to McLaurin’s empty chair in the Senate chamber while accusing his former protégé of treachery for succumbing to “improper influences” in collusion with Republicans. McLaurin, 41, who was in a nearby committee meeting, was told of the remarks and sprinted into the chamber, where he upbraided his old friend for telling “a willful, malicious and deliberate lie.”

Artist J.S. Pughe illustrated “The recent flurry in the Senate” about the 1902 fight. (Photo: Library of Congress) More

Tillman lunged at McLaurin, and misdirected blows struck several other senators who were trying to pry them apart. Senate historians say it was the first physical assault in the chamber since 1850.

In August 1902, Senate members adopted stricter guidelines concerning the decorum of floor debates: sections two and three of Rule XIX.

The rule in question is so rarely enforced that it’s a challenge to find examples.

Bloomberg reporter Greg Giroux surfaced a moment in 1979 when Sen. John Heinz, R-Pa., invoked Rule XIX after Sen. Lowell Weicker, R-Conn., called him “an idiot” and “devious.” Ultimately, Weicker was not silenced because Majority Leader Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) successfully eased tensions and had them shake hands.