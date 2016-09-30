The Last 100 Days: Pouring Cold Water on the Lame-Duck Edition

Ever since the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, presidents have been judged on the successes they notch during their first 100 days. Now, as Barack Obama prepares to end his historic turn on the political stage, Yahoo News is runningThe Last 100 Days, a look at what Obama achieved during his consequential presidency, how he navigates the struggles of his last months in office and what lies ahead for him after eight years filled with firsts. We will also look at how the country bids farewell to its first African-American president.

It’s not a literal 100 days — Obama leaves office in late January 2017.

And it won’t all be about policy. As Obama himself is fond of noting, he also spent his two terms as father to his daughters, Malia and Sasha, and husband to first lady Michelle Obama. And even without much input from the White House, the cultural landscape shifted dramatically over his two terms on issues such as gay rights.

And then there’s the way the president sees the presidency — not just his tumultuous years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but also the institution and its relationships (for better or worse) with other branches of government and with the news media.

In this eighth installment, we look at what Obama hopes to yet accomplish as a lame-duck president in the lame-duck session of Congress.

_____

There’s no single, authoritative explanation for how the language of American politics acquired the expression “lame duck,” a term that originated in 18th century London finance to designate an investor or broker who could not pay his debts.

But according to the “Political Dictionary” of the late William Safire, an expert on language, the modern meaning appears to date to 1910, when The Nation magazine described lawmakers who lost on Election Day as “lame ducks in the sense that they have been winged, but hope to preen their plumage again.”

And there’s general consensus that the first president to get the label was Calvin Coolidge, in May 1926, when the Appleton Post-Crescent of Wisconsin ran a piece called “Making a Lame Duck of Coolidge.” (If Coolidge objected, he did not hold much of a grudge against Wisconsin, where he spent the summer of 1928.)

Today, the expression is understood to apply to sessions of Congress right after an election but before the next crop of legislators has taken the oath. It also varyingly applies to a president in the waning days of his term: either after the midterm elections six years into a presidency or between the day voters pick a new president and the day that new commander in chief is sworn in.

Lame-duck President Obama heads into his final lame-duck session with his legacy on his mind and major unfinished congressional business on his plate — most of which is likely to remain unfinished by the time Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Back in May, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Obama acknowledged his metaphorical lamed-waterfowl status and used it for laughs, joking about the Republican opposition he has faced since his inauguration in 2009.

A couple of weeks later, the president vowed to keep pushing ahead with executive actions where the Republican-held Congress refused to act.

“They keep on waiting for this whole lame-duck thing to happen,” he said in a speech at the White House United State of Women Summit. “Let me tell you. It will happen as soon as I’ve elected a really good successor to carry on our policies.”

Aides say the president will press ahead in his final months with executive actions on a wide range of subjects, from closer ties to Cuba to fighting climate change.

But joking or defiant, Obama has a lame-duck problem: Many incomplete legacy defining achievements are almost within reach but will depend on action from a Congress that shows no inclination to hand him any end-of-term victories.