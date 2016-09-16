The Last 100 Days: Obama’s (non)transparency edition

Ever since the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, presidents have been judged on the successes they notch during their first 100 days. Now, as Barack Obama prepares to end his historic turn on the political stage, Yahoo News is running The Last 100 Days, a look at what Obama achieved during his consequential presidency, how he navigates the struggles of his final months in office and what lies ahead for him after eight years filled with firsts. We will also look at how the country bids farewell to its first African-American president.

It’s not a literal 100 days — Obama leaves office in late January 2017.

And it won’t all be about policy. As Obama himself is fond of noting, he also spent his two terms as father to daughters Malia and Sasha and husband to first lady Michelle Obama. And even without much input from the White House, the cultural landscape shifted dramatically over his two terms on issues such as gay rights.

And then there’s the way the president sees the presidency — not just his tumultuous years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but also the institution and its relationships (for better or worse) with other branches of government and with the news media.

In this sixth installment, we look at the never-ending debate over Obama’s approach to government transparency and openness.

President Barack Obama came into office in 2009 promising “the most transparent administration in history.” In 2016, the reporters who cover him only ever utter that promise as an ironic joke, typically when they’ve been denied information. But Obama has a good case to make that he has kept his promise.

That assessment might get a cheer from his aides. But reporters and transparency advocates probably won’t be joining in, because “most transparent administration in history” is measured against a terrible baseline. (Disclosure: I sit on the board of the White House Correspondents Association, which constantly argues for greater transparency and access.)

Obama’s standard has technical shortcomings. Compliance with the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) is an important way to measure an administration’s openness. But the law is just 50 years old, so there’s no way to measure him against a majority of his predecessors on that score. And when this White House boasts (accurately) about putting more information online than any other administration, it’s not very meaningful as a comparison with pre-Internet presidents.

The phrase also sets a low bar. To be “most transparent,” Obama only needs to be even slightly less secretive than other presidents, rather than meet tougher standards set by independent open-government champions or sought by the press.

As Seamus Kraft, creator of the pro-transparency OpenGov Foundation, puts it: “The president ran on an ambitious openness agenda of ‘transparency, public participation and collaboration.’ Eight years later, progress has been made. But it’s pretty clear that in This Town, closed still trumps open.”

In fact, the idea that Obama would benefit merely by being relatively more open was baked into his promises in 2008.

“His ability to talk about transparency was an effective way for him to illustrate some of the differences with the (George W.) Bush administration,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters at his daily briefing on Monday. “President Obama was very interested in making a more forceful and clear case about the different approach to governing the country that he would pursue.”

Nearly eight years later, evaluating Obama’s record on questions of transparency and openness — and guessing what elements of his approach his successor might preserve or abandon — has gained fresh importance, given recent events in the presidential campaign. Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of her health scare on the anniversary of 9/11, and Donald Trump’s refusal to abide by the decades-old, bipartisan precedent of candidates releasing their tax returns aren’t equivalent — his break with tradition and transparency is starker than hers. But reporters don’t see an open-government champion in either.