The Last 100 Days: Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize edition

U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Barack Obama laughs after receiving his medal and diploma from Nobel committee chairman Thorbjorn Jagland at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2009. (Photo:John McConnico/Pool/Reuters)

Ever since the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, presidents have been judged on the successes they notch during their first 100 days. Now, as Barack Obama prepares to end his historic turn on the political stage, Yahoo News is runningThe Last 100 Days, a look at what Obama achieved during his consequential presidency, how he navigates the struggles of his last months in office and what lies ahead for him after eight years filled with firsts. We will also look at how the country bids farewell to its first African-American president.

It’s not a literal 100 days — Obama leaves office in late January 2017.

And it won’t all be about policy. As Obama himself is fond of noting, he also spent his two terms as father to daughters Malia and Sasha and husband to first lady Michelle Obama. And even without much input from the White House, the cultural landscape shifted dramatically over his two terms on issues such as gay rights.

And then there’s the way the president sees the presidency — not just his tumultuous years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but also the institution and its relationships (for better or worse) with other branches of government and with the news media.

In this ninth installment, we look at Obama’s legacy on the use of military force abroad on the 15th anniversary of the official beginning of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

_____

Seven years ago this week, President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize, a once-in-a-lifetime award he certainly did not seek, he arguably did not deserve, and that did almost nothing to shape his approach to using military force throughout his consequential two terms in office.

In fact, Obama now seems poised to hand his successor even more war-making discretion than he himself inherited from George W. Bush. This is thanks in large part to a Congress that has proved unwilling or unable to shoulder its constitutional responsibility to authorize — or curtail — U.S. military action ordered by the president.

Obama has now been at war longer than any other president, including his idol Abraham Lincoln. In addition to being the day a new Nobel Peace Prize winner is announced, Oct. 7 also marks the 15th anniversary of the official start of the invasion of Afghanistan, America’s longest war, and a good time to consider Obama’s record and his contradictory legacy.

Obama was the second sitting president to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Woodrow Wilson got one in 1920 for his efforts to end World War I and build the League of Nations, a failed forerunner of sorts to the United Nations. Jimmy Carter won in 2002 for his campaign to find “peaceful solutions to international conflicts” while promoting human rights and economic development. As vice president, Al Gore won in 2007 for his advocacy against climate change.

While Obama’s Nobel was a surprise, the fact that it would turn out to have little, if any, effect on his subsequent decision making should not have been a shock. After all, in one of the most important foreign policy speeches of his eight years in office, Obama told the world that the prize would not constrain him.

View photos Barack Obama delivers the Nobel Peace Prize Lecture at the award ceremony in Oslo. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters) More

“I — like any head of state — reserve the right to act unilaterally, if necessary, to defend my nation,” the president told his Norwegian hosts and the Nobel Committee in his December 2009 acceptance speech in Oslo.

The committee had given the award in recognition of “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” a reflection of the historic nature of his election, and his efforts to restore the United States’ tarnished global standing.

But Obama blended a tribute to icons of nonviolent struggle like Martin Luther King and Gandhi with an uncompromising defense of military action as sometimes being “not only necessary but morally justified.”