The Last 100 Days: A-parasitic-hairworm-named-Obama edition

Ever since the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, presidents have been judged on the successes they notch during their first 100 days. Now, as Barack Obama prepares to end his historic turn on the political stage, Yahoo News is launching The Last 100 Days, a look at what Obama achieved during his consequential presidency, how he navigates the struggles of his final months in office and what lies ahead for him after eight years filled with firsts. And we will look at how the country bids farewell to its first African-American president.

It’s not a literal 100 days — Obama leaves office in late January 2017.

And it won’t all be about policy. As Obama himself is fond of noting, he also spent his two terms as father to daughters Malia and Sasha and husband to first lady Michelle Obama. And even without much input from the White House, the cultural landscape shifted dramatically over his two terms on issues such as gay rights.

And then there’s the way the president sees the presidency — not just his tumultuous years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but also the institution and its relationships (for better or worse) with other branches of government and with the news media.

In this fifth installment, we look at an unusual aspect of Obama’s place in history: the number of creatures scientists have named after him.

President Obama has more than 130 days left before he leaves office, but already his name adorns a dozen schools, at least eight streets in the United States, one avenue in Tanzania and a mountain in Aruba. If most of those seem tediously conventional, consider that his name is also attached to a parasitic hairworm that afflicts crickets, an Amazonian puffbird and a footlong carnivorous lizard that went extinct roughly 66 million years ago.

Americans love putting their presidents’ names on things — schools and warships come to mind. The proliferation of places claiming that “George Washington slept here” suggests that the nation’s first president may have battled narcolepsy as much as he fought British redcoats. And legacy-minded presidents, once they leave the White House, put their names on what they typically call a “library.” While it serves as a home for their papers, a presidential library is actually a state-of-the-art secular temple to the former commander in chief. It also houses the extravagant foreign gifts the ex-president received while at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

But presidential names also sometimes end up stamped on recently discovered living things or creatures that went extinct — a legacy not of the commander in chief’s own making. It’s up to the discovering scientist to bestow the name.

Last week, Obama traveled to the Midway Atoll to highlight his commitment to fighting climate change and to announce he was dramatically expanding the size of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. To mark the occasion, the president received a plaque from National Geographic touting a recently discovered fish, native to Papahānaumokuākea, that scientists named after Obama.

“I am deeply honored to have this fish named after me,” he said of Tosanoides obamapyle. “This is a nice-looking fish.”

To this nonscientist, the fish is certainly better looking than some of its competitors among the species named after Obama. Caloplaca obamae, a species of lichen discovered in 2007 and later named after Obama to show “appreciation for the president’s support of science and science education,” looks like the surface of an uninhabitable planet. Africa’s Teleogramma obamaorum fish seems a bit drab. You’d have to be a devoted arachnophile to find the Aptostichus barackobamai trapdoor spider attractive. The recently named Baracktrema obamai blood fluke that afflicts freshwater turtles in Malaysia doesn’t sound all that appealing. On the other hand, the Etheostoma obama spangled darter fish is quite fetching. And the Amazon-based Nystalus obamai puffbird has undeniable appeal.