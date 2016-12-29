‘The Katie Couric Interview’: Best of 2016

by Steven Shapiro

As the sun sets on 2016, Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric takes a look back at some of the fascinating, funny and entertaining people who shaped the conversation, in politics to pop culture and everything in between.

As part of her signature series, Couric capped the year with a trip to Moscow for a face-to-face interview with former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who is living in exile after leaking highly classified government documents to journalists and exposing the NSA’s surveillance program.

Other notable interviews included Vice President Joe Biden, who spoke about his decision not to run for president, Attorney General Loretta Lynch on her controversial meeting with Bill Clinton, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who called Colin Kaepernick’s decision not to stand during the national anthem “dumb,” but said she would never prosecute someone for such an act.

Couric also hit the Great White Way and profiled Lin Manuel-Miranda, the creator of the smash hit “Hamilton,” along with former co-star Daveed Diggs, who spoke about the challenges of an African-American portraying Thomas Jefferson. “We can love the Declaration of Independence, and Jefferson wrote that. We also have to hate that he was a slave owner,” he said.

Jay Leno, James Cordon and Samantha Bee provided some much needed comic relief. Bee credited 2016 presidential candidate Ted Cruz with providing the bulk of her inspiration during the campaign. Couric even hit Bed Bath and Beyond for a memorable holiday shopping spree with Kate McKinnon and Vanessa Bayer of “Saturday Night Live.”

Legendary musicians Dolly Parton, Tony Bennett and Celine Dion all walked down memory lane with Couric. Dion recalled the untold story of her biggest hit, “My Heart Will Go On,” and the role caffeine played in the song’s recording.

Some of the big screen’s biggest stars also took time out to speak with Couric this year. Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks talked about the making of the movie “Sully,” and the cast of “Hidden Figures,” Taraj Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, discussed diversity in film. Couric also spoke with Hollywood icon Robert Redford, who got personal about his friendship with the late Paul Newman.

