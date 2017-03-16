The ‘Ides of Trump’ postcard campaign wants to pink-slip the president

IDES OF TRUMP. For months a project called the Ides of Trump has been organizing people to meet in small groups to compose postcards to the president. The idea was to mail them en masse on Wednesday, March 15 — the Ides of March, about which the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar was famously warned to beware. (He didn’t take the warning, and, in Shakespeare’s play, was stabbed to death.) “Rough estimates based on groups, Tweets, photos, and comments suggest we’re sending A MILLION POSTCARDS this month,” the group proclaimed on Facebook. “We will show the man, the media, and the politicians how vast our numbers are and we will bury the White House post office in pink slips, all informing the President that he’s fired!”

The postcards probably won't arrive for a day or two, so we don't know yet how successful the campaign was, but as of Thursday, Donald Trump was still president.

















A NEW TAKE ON TRUMP. President Trump held a campaign 2020 rally in Nashville, as protesters and counterprotesters converged in the streets outside the arena where Trump delivered his remarks, including this Trump voter, according to a Guardian reporter:

Trump voter James Walker, 31, from Nashville, says: "This is the first step: showing up and being honest." pic.twitter.com/kP1vLUHxNl — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) March 15, 2017





Other anti-Trump protesters chanted against the shouts of pro-Trump demonstrators in the most Southern way imaginable, by chanting, “Bless your heart!”

THE BROOKLYN RESISTANCE. New York City Council member Brad Lander has taken up the mantle of the organizing pushback against Trump in Brooklyn, reports the Forward:

“Since November, [Lander’s] office has functioned as the de facto command center for anti-Trump organizing in this wealthy corner of Brooklyn. Lander has held monthly organizing meetings at Beth Elohim, and while members of the New York City Council normally can’t fill a classroom, these are not normal times, and the place has been bursting with liberals desperate to resist a president who seems ready to burn their most deeply held beliefs in a big bonfire on the White House lawn.

“For leadership they’re turning to Lander, who has emerged as a sort of air traffic controller for this generally affluent, generally liberal, generally Jewish set as they seek outlets for their activist energies.

“Lander, a 47-year-old former community organizer, has been at this work a long time. Now, after a career of tugging at the social consciences of Brooklyn’s elite, he’s getting a bigger response than he ever could have counted on. It comes after years of building power in the city council, in part by appealing to conservative constituencies outside his Park Slope base. But as he turns back to his organizing roots, he’s wrestling with the complex baggage of a municipal power broker thrown into the politics of local activism.

“‘The organizing that’s taken place in the wake of the election is extraordinary,’ Lander said. ‘It’s among the most remarkable organizing that I’ve seen or been a part of.'”